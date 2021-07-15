Daily horoscope for July 16: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Uranus is the planet of technology, rebellion and innovation and it’s currently in Taurus.
The astrologers say there will be more traction when an unbalanced aspect to unpredictable Uranus throws a wrench in our plans, leaving us scrambling to hold things together.
Don’t forget Neptune either, which is currently in Pisces but about to form an off-putting aspect to Venus.
They said: “Confusion could manifest in romantic partnerships as well.
“Keep your guard up against overly charismatic people right now, because there is a chance you could be taken for a ride if you fall too hard for charm over substance.”
This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Life and Style
