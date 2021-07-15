Focus: Hotelmize & Qtech Software | a Partnership Promising to Revolutionize the Hospitality Industry





Due to the adverse effects of the global pandemic on the tourism industry, accommodation providers have spent the downtime looking to improve their service for the expected post-corona tourism boom.

One of the ways that hospitality specialists have sought to accommodate this upcoming trend in tourism is by implementing modern technology solutions. It becomes apparent when you look into ambitious partnerships such as Hotelmize, big data booking solutions, and Qtech Software, industry-leading Travel Technology Provider.

With this partnership, Hotelmize will now integrate its big data booking solutions directly with OTRAMS Travel ERP – Qtech Software’s flagship travel software platform. This partnership provides an opportunity for Travel Businesses to benefit from the cutting-edge tech offered by both companies.

Speaking about this development, the CEO of Qtech Software, Paresh Parihar, said, “Travel Businesses are looking to improve their revenue and margins, especially after the latest slump. Seamless business operations on OTRAMS coupled with Hotelmize’s AI-based booking solution will give travel businesses the necessary tools to meet their revenue and profit goals. OTRAMS is not only the leading travel ERP solution, but it is the only comprehensive platform that offers the complete range of features required for business operations, expansion and profitability”.

Qtech Software is a World Leading Travel ERP Technology provider that serves travel companies in over 36 countries around the globe and is renowned for its innovative solutions. Its flagship travel ERP platform – OTRAMS, is used by over 200,000 Travel agents globally.

Outside of OTRAMS, Qtech Software has been diligently working to develop top-shelf solutions for the upcoming post-pandemic uptrend in global tourism.

They’ve been making some key partnerships, such as the one with Hotelmize.

Furthermore, Qtech has been expanding its technology portfolio through acquisitions and partnerships and investing in Big Data, AI, and Data Science. That’s where the big data solutions offered by Hotelmize come into play.

Hotelmize is a travel tech company powered by AI, Machine Learning, and Big Data, this innovative post-booking solution compares fluctuating hotel rates and predicts prices. That’s how it enables travel companies to uncover hidden revenue opportunities and boost hotel booking profits and margins.

Dor Krubiner, CEO of Hotelmize commented: “Hotelmize’s technologies have already paved the way for the future of the travel industry, the partnership with Qtech is the perfect next step for our solutions to positively impact an even larger audience”.

Hotelmize was also named as one of the most promising startups of 2020 by Phocuswright, and by UNWTO, for the Healing Solutions for Tourism Challenge, as one of the most disruptive startups driving solutions to mitigate COVID-19’s impact on tourism.

Last year, Hotemize received the EMEA People’s Choice Award at the Phocuswright Europe Innovation Summit 2020 – only adding to the company’s rising star status.

How Combining Technology Will Transform Tourism

Combining technologies that are yet in their infancy and applying them to an industry currently on pause might just help change the tourism industry for good.

With the advent of improved booking, data silence, and IoT – accommodation providers can give their clients a far higher standard of service, making them stand out from their competition.

The mutually beneficial partnership between Qtech and Hotelmize shows promise to innovate the tourism industry at large while improving the solutions on both sides.

What This Means for Qtech’s Customers

Qtech is a company with a long-standing reputation of offering cutting-edge solutions – and by partnering with a company such as Hotelmize, they are adding extra value to their existing offer with AI, ML, and big data solutions.

Furthermore, existing Qtech clients will have a chance to benefit from this partnership as Hotelmize can bring new technology and reshape existing practices in the tourism industry alongside Qtech.

www.hotelmize.com

Older Breaking Travel News interview: Arvind Bundhun, director, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority

Read more

This post originally posted here Breaking Travel News