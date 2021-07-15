GTA Online summer update REVEALED: Los Santos Tuners DLC out next week

The GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 makers said: “On July 20, the underground tuner scene in Los Santos roars to life with the launch of GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners. In addition to a ton of action-packed, Tuner-based missions and races, this update introduces the LS Car Meet, a gigantic, shared social space where you and your cherished personal vehicle can mingle freely with fellow car fans to race, show off your customized vehicles, and even link up with shady contacts looking for skilled drivers and a chance at easy money.”

The reveal of the GTA 5 Online summer update 2021 comes after the release of the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 summer update.

This week Rockstar Games released the Blood Money DLC for Red Dead Online, which brought with it a new mission type called Crimes and Opportunities plus much, much more.

The reveal of the GTA 5 Online summer update 2021 comes after the release of the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 summer update.

This week Rockstar Games released the Blood Money DLC for Red Dead Online, which brought with it a new mission type called Crimes and Opportunities plus much, much more.

Read more

This post originally posted here Daily Express