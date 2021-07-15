Quantcast
21.8 C
United States of America
Thursday, July 15, 2021
type here...
Entertainment

GTA Online summer update REVEALED: Los Santos Tuners DLC out next week

By Newslanes Media
0
4

Must read

GTA Online summer update REVEALED: Los Santos Tuners DLC out next week
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.

GTA Online summer update REVEALED: Los Santos Tuners DLC out next week

The GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 makers said: “On July 20, the underground tuner scene in Los Santos roars to life with the launch of GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners. In addition to a ton of action-packed, Tuner-based missions and races, this update introduces the LS Car Meet, a gigantic, shared social space where you and your cherished personal vehicle can mingle freely with fellow car fans to race, show off your customized vehicles, and even link up with shady contacts looking for skilled drivers and a chance at easy money.”

The reveal of the GTA 5 Online summer update 2021 comes after the release of the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 summer update.

This week Rockstar Games released the Blood Money DLC for Red Dead Online, which brought with it a new mission type called Crimes and Opportunities plus much, much more.

The reveal of the GTA 5 Online summer update 2021 comes after the release of the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 summer update.

This week Rockstar Games released the Blood Money DLC for Red Dead Online, which brought with it a new mission type called Crimes and Opportunities plus much, much more.

Read more
This post originally posted here Daily Express

Previous articleDo You Have News to Share? Get It Published.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks