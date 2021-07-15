Jeremy Clarkson on being ‘accosted’ as fans were ‘determined’ to ‘take photo of his penis’

Jeremy Clarkson, 61, has been in the public eye since 1988, when he joined Top Gear as a presenter. His witticisms, advanced knowledge of cars and, as he’d like to think in some cases, everything else, propelled him to international fame, but with that came some very strange experiences with fans.

Over the years, The Grand Tour star has taken millions of photographs and signed thousands of autographs for his growing fanbase, but there was one memorable incident that has remained engrained in his mind.

“I was once accosted at a motorway service station urinal,” he sighed.

“A group of guys seemed very determined to take a photograph of my penis.

“And there’s no point using the cubicles instead because if they know you’re in there, camera phones will soon appear under the door and over the side of the stalls.”

