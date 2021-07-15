Quantcast
LeBron James Joins Fortnite's Icon Series

By Newslanes Media
LeBron James Joins Fortnite’s Icon Series
King James has arrived in Fortnite! Fresh off teaming up with the Tune Squad, the four-time NBA Champion and League MVP brings his legacy to Fortnite’s Icon Series.

LeBron in the Item Shop

Starting July 14, Xbox players can grab the LeBron James Outfit, which blends the best of LeBron’s on-court and pre-game persona. It includes the LeBron James Outfit and the King’s Back Bling. Sunglasses optional!

Fortnite - LeBron James Outfit
LeBron James Outfit also includes the King’s Bling Back Bling.

Elevate your look with additional Items available in the King James Gear Bundle. It features:

  • The Lion Pickaxe
  • Wingspan Glider
  • Quiet the competition with LeBron’s emphatic on-the-court celebration, The Silencer.
Fortnite - LeBron James Outfit
Items available in the King James Gear Bundle.

For LeBron’s Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Glider, add an extra layer of customization using a progressive edit slider. The slider allows you to add more than 20 gold variations to your look.

Tune Squad and Taco Tuesday

Available separately, players can suit up as Tune Squad LeBron before the premiere of his all-new live action/animated movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Fortnite Tune Squad
Welcome to the Jam!

Wanna take a guac on LeBron’s wild side? Celebrating his love of tacos, the Tune Squad LeBron Outfit also includes the LeBron’s Taco Tuesday style variant and Pack Supreme Back Bling.

Taco Tuesday
LeBron’s Taco Tuesday Outfit rocks the Taco Tuesday Nike LeBron 19.

Look for all of LeBron’s Items in the shop starting Wednesday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Fortnite

Epic Games Inc.


1970

Xbox One X Enhanced

Fight in a cosmic war in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Invasion. Alien forces have infiltrated the Island while Doctor Slone leads the IO forces against them. Jump into battle by taking up both side’s tech: abduct your foes in a flying Saucer, blast enemies with the Rail Gun, create your own Alien in the Battle Pass, and more. As the Season progresses and the war escalates, new weaponry will be deployed and the battlefield will be shaken up. The battle for the Island begins now.

Fortnite is the completely free multiplayer game where you and your friends collaborate to create your dream Fortnite world or battle to be the last one standing. Play both Battle Royale and Fortnite Creative for FREE. Download now and jump into the action.

This download also gives you a path to purchase the Save the World co-op PvE campaign during Fortnite’s Early Access season.

This post originally posted here Xbox Wire

