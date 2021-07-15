LeBron James Joins Fortnite’s Icon Series

King James has arrived in Fortnite! Fresh off teaming up with the Tune Squad, the four-time NBA Champion and League MVP brings his legacy to Fortnite’s Icon Series.

LeBron in the Item Shop

Starting July 14, Xbox players can grab the LeBron James Outfit, which blends the best of LeBron’s on-court and pre-game persona. It includes the LeBron James Outfit and the King’s Back Bling. Sunglasses optional!

Elevate your look with additional Items available in the King James Gear Bundle. It features:

The Lion Pickaxe

Wingspan Glider

Quiet the competition with LeBron’s emphatic on-the-court celebration, The Silencer.

For LeBron’s Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Glider, add an extra layer of customization using a progressive edit slider. The slider allows you to add more than 20 gold variations to your look.

Tune Squad and Taco Tuesday

Available separately, players can suit up as Tune Squad LeBron before the premiere of his all-new live action/animated movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Welcome to the Jam!

Wanna take a guac on LeBron’s wild side? Celebrating his love of tacos, the Tune Squad LeBron Outfit also includes the LeBron’s Taco Tuesday style variant and Pack Supreme Back Bling.

LeBron’s Taco Tuesday Outfit rocks the Taco Tuesday Nike LeBron 19.

Look for all of LeBron’s Items in the shop starting Wednesday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET.