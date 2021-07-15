Quantcast
Norway is mostly “green” on the EU’s infection map

By Newslanes Media
Rogaland is now the only county in Norway that is not “green” on the EU’s infection map, while several regions in Denmark are “yellow.” Crete has gone from “orange” to “red.”

At the previous update on July 9, Agder, Trøndelag, Troms, and Finnmark were “orange.” Now, Rogaland is the only “orange” county in Norway on the map of the European Infection Control Agency (ECDC).

In Sweden, Värmland has moved from “orange” to “green,” according to Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

In Denmark, Jutland and Zealand have gone from “green” to “orange,” while the capital area is now “red.”

Crete turns “red”

Crete went from “green” to “orange” last week, and the Greek holiday island is now “red” on the EU map.

Travelers from “orange” and “red” countries and regions must be quarantined when entering Norway.

ECDC’s infection maps form the basis for decisions made in Norway. The National Institute of Public Health (FHI) will update its infection map on Friday. 

However, the FHI makes its own assessment of the European infection rates, and it is thus not a given that its map corresponds to the ECDC’s map.

Source: © NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today / #NorwayTodayNews

Do you have a news tip for Norway Today? We want to hear it. Get in touch at [email protected]

This post originally posted here Norway News

