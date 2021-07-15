Star Wars reboot: ‘Rey returns to show off new Jedi Order’

Star Wars hero Rey Skywalker (Ridley) walked away from Episode Nine – The Rise of Skywalker as the only Jedi left in the universe. The character saved the galaxy by defeating Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and ending the Dark Side’s reign. However, Star Wars leaker Mike Zeroh claims she will be making a triumphant return in an upcoming Disney Plus TV show.
Zeroh has frequently made claims about what is coming next for the Star Wars franchise, but has not always been correct – so it is recommended you take his reports with a grain of salt.
With that said, Zeroh’s latest video has him detailing what is said to be Disney’s next big Star Wars TV show.
The YouTuber has said the new live-action Tv event is going to show off a “major redesign” of Rey.
On top of this, he added Rey would be making a “cameo appearance” but would not be making a “significant dedication” to the series.
The interesting part of this report is that Rey’s cameo is said to be reminiscent of Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) in the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.
During the episode in question, Luke arrived to save Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu / Baby Yoda from a horde of killing machines – thus expanding his storyline in the process.
Zeroh said: “The series is said to also involve a big tease of Rey’s new Jedi Order.
“[It] will give fans a glimpse of what the Jedi Order is set to be like after Episode Nine.”
Daisy said: “I mean, never say never. I’m always open to a revisit. But also the beautiful thing is it’s this wonderful, huge universe with all of these stories that have yet to be told.
“I think there’s a lot of cool things to be made before any potential revisit.”
Daisy added: “I don’t think it’ll ever feel properly like goodbye because it’s such a wonderful little web of people.
“It’s a really nice club to be a part of. Plus, I had such a good time. I loved my experience. In terms of revisiting the character, I think that’s a bye-bye for now.”
Rey’s return is yet to be officially announced or revealed, but Disney will likely announce a new slate of films and TV shows later this year.
Considering The Rise of Skywalker left many questions unanswered in her story, it would be safe to assume fans will see Rey at some point in the future.
Whether she will be returning alongside the likes of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is another question entirely.
The Star Wars saga is available on Disney Plus now.
