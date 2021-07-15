Star Wars reboot: ‘Rey returns to show off new Jedi Order’

Star Wars hero Rey Skywalker (Ridley) walked away from Episode Nine – The Rise of Skywalker as the only Jedi left in the universe. The character saved the galaxy by defeating Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and ending the Dark Side’s reign. However, Star Wars leaker Mike Zeroh claims she will be making a triumphant return in an upcoming Disney Plus TV show.

Zeroh has frequently made claims about what is coming next for the Star Wars franchise, but has not always been correct – so it is recommended you take his reports with a grain of salt.

With that said, Zeroh’s latest video has him detailing what is said to be Disney’s next big Star Wars TV show.

The YouTuber has said the new live-action Tv event is going to show off a “major redesign” of Rey.

On top of this, he added Rey would be making a “cameo appearance” but would not be making a “significant dedication” to the series.

