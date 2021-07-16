Andrea McLean: Loose Women star talks ‘rescuing’ husband when they met ‘He was depressed’

The former weather presenter has openly used social media and her platform, This Girl Is On Fire, to help inspire others who may be struggling.

Andrea describes This Girl Is On Fire, a joint project with Nick as a “gum for the mind helping women think better thoughts”.

Taking to Instagram, Andrea said: “Sooo… this happened! I’m so proud to announce that @lordfeeney and myself are now certified, Life Coaches!

“It’s been a busy first six months of the year and I’m so happy with the work we’ve done. Thank you @liam.james.collins for being such an inspiring coach. Looking forward to continuing our learning journey with you and the team.”

Read more

This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Celebrity News