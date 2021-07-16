Quantcast
Arsenal ‘agree’ £50m fee with Brighton for Ben White transfer as contract details emerge

By Newslanes Media
Arsenal have finally agreed a fee with Brighton to sign England defender Ben White, according to reports. Arsenal have been in advanced talks to sign White for several weeks. And now it appears the Gunners are close to getting their man.

Arsenal have been in the market for a right-sided centre-back following the departure of David Luiz at the end of his contract.

White was identified by Mikel Arteta earlier this summer after an impressive first full season in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old was a regular under Graham Potter last term and can also play in midfield and at right-back.

And after weeks of speculation, The Sun claims Arsenal have agreed to pay Brighton’s asking price of £50million.

JUST IN: Man Utd tipped for title challenge with Varane and Trippier ‘all but done’

Arsenal began their pre-season with a 2-1 defeat to Scottish side Hibernian on Tuesday.

The Gunners will play Rangers in their second and final match of their Scotland training camp on Saturday.

Arteta hopes his first full pre-season with the squad will prove dividends next season.

“The first thing is that we’ve got time, something that we haven’t had since I arrived here, to prepare a lot of things that are very necessary to develop,” he said.

“It’s been really good and we could have two really good games to start our preparation.”

This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Sport

