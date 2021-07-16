Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PATCH NOTES: Surprise update is a must on Xbox Series X

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch has issued a new update.
The latest Black Ops Cold War update adds a host of new League Play rewards for fans.
It makes improvements to Mauer Der Toten, updates the Nuke Scorestreak, and makes countless MP challenge and UI fixes.
It also ushers in the double XP weekend in both Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.
The original update was followed by a second update, specifically for Xbox Series X players.
“We’ve issued a Black Ops Cold War update to address an issue where Xbox Series X players could encounter missing textures, objects, or audio in Mauer der Toten,” Treyarch explains.
“If you’ve experienced this issue, please grab the latest update and restart.”
Indeed, fans are encouraged to download the update before playing next, otherwise the servers won’t connect.
You can see the full list of patch notes for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War below.
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War update patch notes…
• New League Play Rewards including CODcLeague-themed ‘Pro Issue’ Blueprints
• Mauer Der Toten improvements
• Nuke Scorestreak update
• MP Challenge & UI fixes
• 2XP + 2WXP Weekend now live through July 19
• Fixed missing textures, objects, and audio in ‘Mauer der Toten’ on Xbox Series X
The update launches just hours after the release of the Reloaded update for Season 4.
The mid-season update added the Mauer Der Toten Zombies map, which is set after the events of Operation Excision.
The new map sees Requiem agents explore a war-torn Berlin map overrun by zombies.
“Agents will navigate through the dark streets, lit only by spotlights, street lamps, and long-abandoned vehicles, to reach various key landmarks and structures, including a U-Bahn where flaming trains carry undead passengers to parts unknown.
“They won’t be alone, however, if they can find a way to activate a new robotic companion, Klaus, who will help them defeat the undead.”
Other new features include a Wonder Weapon with four unique variants, fast-travel ziplines and new enemies.
