Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PATCH NOTES: Surprise update is a must on Xbox Series X

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch has issued a new update.

The latest Black Ops Cold War update adds a host of new League Play rewards for fans.

It makes improvements to Mauer Der Toten, updates the Nuke Scorestreak, and makes countless MP challenge and UI fixes.

It also ushers in the double XP weekend in both Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

The original update was followed by a second update, specifically for Xbox Series X players.

“We’ve issued a Black Ops Cold War update to address an issue where Xbox Series X players could encounter missing textures, objects, or audio in Mauer der Toten,” Treyarch explains.

“If you’ve experienced this issue, please grab the latest update and restart.”

Indeed, fans are encouraged to download the update before playing next, otherwise the servers won’t connect.

You can see the full list of patch notes for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War below.