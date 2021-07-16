Covid cases soar as over 50,000 new infections recorded in biggest spike since mid-January

Across Britain another 49 people died within 28 days of receiving a positive coronavirus test.

On January 15, during the UK’s second COVID-19 wave, 55,761 cases were reported in just one day.

The number of coronavirus cases across the country has been surging, as the more infectious Delta variant continues to gain ground.

However, deaths remain far lower than in January, when they peaked at more than 1,300 per day.

The Government attributes this to the UK’s highly successful vaccination programme, which has at least partially broken the link between cases and deaths.

The 51,870 COVID-19 cases is a significant increase on last Friday’s figure, when 32,152 new infections were reported.

Deaths were also lower last Friday, July 9, when just 29 were confirmed.

Britain’s vaccination programme has been continuing, with another 201,893 doses given in the past 24 hours.

In addition 61,681 people received their first coronavirus jab.

In England the final legal coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on Monday.

However a number of mayors, including London’s Sadiq Khan, say customers must continue wearing facemasks on public transport.

On Monday Boris Johnson confirmed England’s “freedom day” will go ahead on July 1.

All remaining Coronavirus restrictions on socialising will be ended, allowing nightclubs to reopen for the fist time in over a year.

Theatres and sports stadiums can expect bigger crowds, as their capacity limits are removed.

Social distancing rules will end, allowing handshakes between strangers to return.

However Mr Johnson has urged “caution”, warning “this pandemic is not over”.

The Prime Minister added: “We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday, July 19 to life as it was before Covid.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned the UK’s infection rate could hit 100,000 later this summer, as unlocking allows infections to surge.

He argued this won’t place “unsustainable pressure on the NHS” due to the “protective wall” provided by vaccines.

When restrictions are lifted Mr Javid urged people to show “personal responsibility” and “try to meet people outside where possible”.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals one in every 95 people in England currently has coronavirus.

This is a significant rise on the week before, when the figure was just 160.

The situation is even worse in Scotland, where one in every 90 people is infection.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, the figures are one in 360 and 290 respectively.

