Quantcast
20.7 C
United States of America
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

David Beckham stuns with peroxide blonde look as wife Victoria shares unexpected reaction

By Newslanes Media
0
19

Must read

David Beckham stuns with peroxide blonde look as wife Victoria shares unexpected reaction
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.

David Beckham stuns with peroxide blonde look as wife Victoria shares unexpected reaction

Alongside his photos, David, who is well known for love of fashion, pointed out that he is the trend setter in the family.

“Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90’s,” he wrote online, adding a laughing emoji.

“By the look on their faces they are not to pleased about it #DadDidItFirst @joshwoodcolour @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham,”(sic) he amusingly added.

Many took to the comment section of the post, including his wife, who gave her seal of approval.

Read more
This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Celebrity News

Previous articleWest Nile virus detected in South Dakota
Next articleMan Utd to confirm £68m Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier double deal ‘next week’
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks