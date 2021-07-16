Double jabbed Britons welcome in Ireland on Freedom Day

British travellers who have had both their jabs won’t have to take a covid test to enter the country, or on departure. They also won’t have to quarantine.

However, those without a double vaccinated status will need a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. They will then have to self isolate for a minimum of five days – if their second PCR test is negative. This is provided by Ireland’s Health Service Executive. Travellers who test positive on their second PCR test will have to quarantine for 14 days. Niall Gibbons, the CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “We’re pleased to confirm this change in arrangements to welcome British visitors to Ireland from 19 July. “The Covid pandemic has been tough on everyone and these changes will afford many people an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends in a way that hasn’t been possible for a long time.

“Ireland’s tourism industry has adopted a safety charter to ensure the wellbeing of both our guests and hospitality workers.” Gibbons then wished “all our British friends a safe and enjoyable visit to Ireland”. Starting on July 19, children under the age of 12 will not have to take a negative PCR test before entering Ireland. However, those aged 12-17, who haven’t been double jabbed will have to prove a negative test upon entering the country.

Yesterday, the Irish government approved legislation allowing restaurants, pubs and cafes to serve customers indoors if they can prove they have received both jabs. Those who have recovered from Covid in the last six months can also enjoy indoor hospitality. The new rules come into effect on 26 July. However, the bill stirred controversy amongst politicians – only winning by six votes. According to the BBC, Richard Boyd Barrett of the People Before Profit party said: “The health status or vaccination status of somebody should not determine their rights to access basic things in our society.

“And I say that minister as somebody who is an enthusiast – and our entire party are enthusiastic supporters of vaccination – of the vaccination programme that is happening now. “And indeed I say it in the context of urging everybody out there who is offered a vaccine to take a vaccine because the vaccination programme is our best chance of getting out of this grim situation we’re in.” Despite the easing of rules, the Delta variant has seen covid cases in Ireland spark. Chief Executive of the HSE Paul Reid said although 60 percent of Ireland’s adult population are now fully vaccinated, and 75 percent are partially vaccinated, concern was still present. However, rising cases over the last two weeks were mostly people under 45.

He said: “Now the exposure we have, is the people who haven’t been vaccinated, so that’s the new vulnerable we are dealing with. “And the concern is two-fold. Number one, as you are not vaccinated, you are at a high level of risk, and number two, what we want to protect against is the high level of spread and transmission in the community.” The HSE is now inviting those aged 25-29 to register for their covid vaccine. The organisation says successfully registered users should be given an appointment within three weeks.

