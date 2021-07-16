Kate Garraway fears ‘slippery slope’ after Freedom Day as husband’s health fight continues

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway shared her worries about the easing of lockdown restrictions in a chat with Charlotte Hawkins and guests Afua Adom and Isabel Oakeshott today. The host admitted she feared there could be a “slippery slope” as coronavirus cases continue to rise across Britain.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the majority of restrictions will be eased on July 19.

He has called for the public to use their own judgement when it comes to wearing a mask and social distancing, but “expects and recommends” face coverings to be worn in enclosed places.

Speaking on the show today, 54-year-old Kate said not making masks compulsory could be a “slippery slope”.

She added: “If people think they’re not wearing a mask, the next thing is, the distancing isn’t the same, and then the next thing isn’t the same.

