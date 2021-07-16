Quantcast
Knights & Guns Is A Colourful Shooter Out On Switch Soon

Last year we told you about Knights & Guns, a rather fun-looking shoot ’em up that was targeting a release on Switch in early 2021. Obviously that didn’t quite happen, but it is now confirmed for a 10th September release with the game making its debut on Nintendo’s system.

It’s a shoot ’em up, or maybe better termed a ‘shoot up’, as you are constantly firing upwards at an assortment of enemies. As you can see in the trailer it’s all about colourful chaos, with a promise of 60fps performance and support for local multiplayer if you don’t want to tackle it alone.

Below is some enthusiastic PR blurb highlighting some key features, including a rather flexible approach to the campaign:

  • Traverse the map the quickest way or be a completionist. It’s up to you: will you finish the game in a few hours or will you try to find every secret, every armor, and every gun?
  • 60fps gameplay! Try the different modes! Hunt the monsters! Survive! Play on small, big and narrow maps!
  • Check out all the awesome suits of armor and, of course, all the GUNS! Lasers, shotguns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles… They are all here!

It looks pretty good to us; let us know if it’s going to earn a place on your eShop wishlist.

