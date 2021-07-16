Knights & Guns Is A Colourful Shooter Out On Switch Soon

Last year we told you about Knights & Guns, a rather fun-looking shoot ’em up that was targeting a release on Switch in early 2021. Obviously that didn’t quite happen, but it is now confirmed for a 10th September release with the game making its debut on Nintendo’s system.

It’s a shoot ’em up, or maybe better termed a ‘shoot up’, as you are constantly firing upwards at an assortment of enemies. As you can see in the trailer it’s all about colourful chaos, with a promise of 60fps performance and support for local multiplayer if you don’t want to tackle it alone.

Below is some enthusiastic PR blurb highlighting some key features, including a rather flexible approach to the campaign:

Traverse the map the quickest way or be a completionist. It’s up to you: will you finish the game in a few hours or will you try to find every secret, every armor, and every gun?

60fps gameplay! Try the different modes! Hunt the monsters! Survive! Play on small, big and narrow maps!

Check out all the awesome suits of armor and, of course, all the GUNS! Lasers, shotguns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles… They are all here!

It looks pretty good to us; let us know if it’s going to earn a place on your eShop wishlist.

