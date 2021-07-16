Life after death: Man recounts terrifying Hell-bound trip where ‘thousands burned in pits’

Many dismiss the idea that there is such a place as Hell, where retribution for past sins is handed out. It is often argued by sceptics that the devil and his subterranean empire are purely figments of the human imagination. Yet one man claims he went to Hell and back, revealing the remarkable journey in a book that has sold over one million copies and become a New York Times bestseller.

In a conversation with Christian broadcaster TCT Network, Bill Wiese relived his terrifying experiences of his Hell-bound trip.

Awaking one night in 1998, the devout Christian made his way to his fridge to get a drink.

Unbeknown to him, his soul was about to descend into the infernal abyss of Hell.

He claims that his spirit became detached from his body and was transported through a long tunnel into the terrifying underworld.

Mr Wiese allegedly landed on the floor of a prison cell, where he was struck by the intensity of the heat.