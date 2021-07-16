Man Utd to confirm £68m Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier double deal ‘next week’

Manchester United are reportedly close to completing the double signing of La Liga defenders Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier. The Old Trafford hierarchy have been able to crack on with transfer plans this week after all but securing a £73million deal for Jadon Sancho.

England winger Sancho will officially sign for United once a medical has been finalised.

Bos Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted at least two or three new arrivals this summer to help bridge the gap between themselves and rivals Manchester City.

The Norwegian guided United to a second-placed finish last term but they were 12 points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s side.

And United notably conceded more goals over the course of the campaign (44) than any of their other top four finishers.

Solskjaer has identified a couple of key areas that he wants to improve and has clearly moved early in the transfer window to complete his first-choice XI.

