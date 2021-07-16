Michael Ball to perform on star-studded Canaries cruise and prices start from £85pp a nigh

During lockdown, and inspired by his interview with Captain Sir Tom Moore, the singer used his free time to write and produce his latest album, We Are More Than One. Michael will be part of a star-studded line-up on the exciting cruise which will also include a live interview with Eamonn Holmes, performances from Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts, and a celebration of ABBA courtesy of spoof pop group Björn Again.
As for the itinerary?
Passengers will get to enjoy an overnight stay in Madeira’s bustling capital Funchal, before sailing on to three sun-soaked Canary Islands – Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.
But those aren’t the only amazing destinations on the list. Other highlights will include a stop in Spain’s beautiful Cadiz where tapas and flamenco performances are on the cards, as well as a visit to Portuguese capital Lisbon.
Then there’s the luxurious cruise ship itself.
The sailing takes place on board Cunard’s regal Queen Elizabeth cruise ship where passengers can enjoy the special performances, themed gala balls ranging from Roaring Twenties to Masquerades, and plenty of pampering at the onboard Mareel Spa.
Other highlights include the Royal Court Theatre which regularly hosts dazzling shows, lounges with mellow live music and trivia, and a range of dining options from classic pub fare to a delectable afternoon tea.
As for the cabins? Expect perks such as king-size beds, lavish bedding, a seven-pillow menu, nightly turndown service and access to a steward for the duration of the trip.
Want to be on board? Cabins start from £1,199pp onboard the 14-night Ultimate Cunard Canaries Sailcation, sailing roundtrip from Southampton on October 18, 2021. Book by clicking here.
Guests 18-years-old and over will be required to have completed their COVID-19 vaccination course a minimum of 14 days prior to sailing.
The Foreign Office currently advises against cruise holidays during the pandemic. Always check the latest advice before booking a trip.
