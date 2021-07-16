Michael Ball to perform on star-studded Canaries cruise and prices start from £85pp a nigh

During lockdown, and inspired by his interview with Captain Sir Tom Moore, the singer used his free time to write and produce his latest album, We Are More Than One. Michael will be part of a star-studded line-up on the exciting cruise which will also include a live interview with Eamonn Holmes, performances from Britain’s Got Talent winner Paul Potts, and a celebration of ABBA courtesy of spoof pop group Björn Again.

As for the itinerary?

Passengers will get to enjoy an overnight stay in Madeira’s bustling capital Funchal, before sailing on to three sun-soaked Canary Islands – Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.

But those aren’t the only amazing destinations on the list. Other highlights will include a stop in Spain’s beautiful Cadiz where tapas and flamenco performances are on the cards, as well as a visit to Portuguese capital Lisbon.

Then there’s the luxurious cruise ship itself.

The sailing takes place on board Cunard’s regal Queen Elizabeth cruise ship where passengers can enjoy the special performances, themed gala balls ranging from Roaring Twenties to Masquerades, and plenty of pampering at the onboard Mareel Spa.

