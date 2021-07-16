Quantcast
Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders now live at Amazon UK today

Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders now live at Amazon UK today

The Switch Pro also comes with a new dock which has a wired LAN port, if you’d rather connect your console online that way.

It has long been rumoured that Nintendo would be releasing a mid-generation upgrade for the Switch, which previously was rumoured to be called the Switch Pro.

It was believed the Switch Pro would have a beefier graphics chip and would support 4K gaming in docked mode.

However, the Switch OLED doesn’t have these features – with the console not shipping with more RAM or a new CPU compared to other models in the Switch family.

It remains to be seen if another version of the Switch further down the line could boast these features or not.

This post originally posted here Daily Express

