Quantcast
31.2 C
United States of America
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...
UK

Norway’s Foreign Minister criticizes Belarus after arrests of activists: “Political prisoners must be released”

By Newslanes Media
0
8

Must read

Norway’s Foreign Minister criticizes Belarus after arrests of activists: “Political prisoners must be released”
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.

Norway’s Foreign Minister criticizes Belarus after arrests of activists: “Political prisoners must be released”

Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) strongly criticized Belarus on Thursday.

Belarusian security officials stormed the offices of activists fighting for civil rights in the country on Wednesday.

The rights group Vyasna states that the office in Minsk and the home addresses of at least five of the members elsewhere in the country were visited by the security agents. Several were arrested.

Norway strongly condemned the actions of President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.

“The authorities in Belarus show a total lack of respect for fundamental human rights,” Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide tweeted on Thursday.

“Norway condemns the attacks on civil society and the arrest of human rights defenders in Vyasna and other organizations. Political prisoners must be released immediately,” she added.

Source: © NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today / #NorwayTodayNews

Do you have a news tip for Norway Today? We want to hear it. Get in touch at [email protected]

Read more
This post originally posted here Norway Government & Politics News

Previous articleAP source: 4 NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated
Next articleOslo: 21-year-old arrested for violence against police
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks