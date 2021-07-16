Oslo: 21-year-old arrested for violence against police

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for violence against the police outside a nightclub at Grünerløkka in Oslo on Friday night.

Those involved were not harmed.

“In general, we have received several reports about noise and commotion.

“There are more people in the city center this week compared to before, so there is plenty to do for the police in the center of Oslo,” operations manager Rune Hekkelstrand at the Oslo Police District told newspaper VG.

Among other things, an 18-year-old has been arrested for disorderly conduct and insulting the police in Møllergata, Hekkelstrand added.

