Tesco, Aldi, John Lewis & Primark new face mask rules from July 19 – ‘please wear one’

Tesco

Supermarket giant Tesco has said that social distancing as well as other safety measures will remain in place across its stores.

It will continue to limit customer capacity in stores at busy times as well as keep protective screens at checkouts as well as hand sanitiser stations.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have focused on ensuring everyone can get the food they need in a safe environment.

“Having listened to our customers and colleagues, we will continue to have safety measures in place in our stores; these include limiting the number of people in store at any time, protective screens at every checkout, hand sanitiser stations and regular cleaning.

“We’re asking our customers and colleagues to be on the safe side, and so from July 19 we’ll be encouraging our colleagues to wear face coverings whilst they work and encouraging our customers to do the same when they shop with us.”

