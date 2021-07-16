This Week on Xbox: July 16, 2021

We know you’re busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we’re talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you’ve got a few minutes, we can help remedy that. We’ve pared down the past week’s news into one easy-to-digest article for all things Xbox! Or, if you’d rather watch than read, you can feast your eyes on our weekly video show above. Come back every Friday to find out what’s happening This Week on Xbox!

Xbox Family Settings App Adds New Settings to Manage Children’s Spending

When we launched the Xbox Family Settings app last year, our goal was to make it easy for parents and caregivers to manage their children’s gaming while on-the-go. The app is available for free… Read more

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a Platform Fighter with a Huge Roster of Fan Favorites

You’ve watched your Nickelodeon favorites on TV for decades and competed with them in video games from sports to karts, but Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl finally gives you and your… Read more

Orbis Flying Eye Hospital Comes to Life in Microsoft Flight Simulator

We are delighted to announce today that we are partnering with Orbis International, a non-profit organization transforming lives through the treatment and prevention of avoidable blindness, to give… Read more

Prepare for Your Journey as Weird West Hits Xbox This Fall

Hello Xbox community! We’ve been working away on our debut title Weird West for a while now, and we’re extremely excited to announce that it’s coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S… Read more

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game Featured in Lil Tecca and Aminé’s “Gametime” Music Video

Ahead of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” releasing in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. on July 16, I’m thrilled to share an unprecedented collaboration from Xbox, Republic Records, and Warner Bros… Read more

The Glorious Return of the 8×8 Battleground in PUBG’s Taego Map

Welcome to Taego, an Eastern-themed 8×8 map with all the thrilling PUBG: Battlegrounds moments you’ve come to expect alongside a few twists of its own… Read more

Free Play Days – For Honor Standard Edition, The Survivalists, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Three great games are available to play this weekend. For Honor Standard Edition, The Survivalists, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD are all available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass… Read more

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Four Reloaded Launch July 15

Season Four Reloaded launches on July 15 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, bringing a new round-based Zombies map, the newest… Read more

LeBron James Joins Fortnite’s Icon Series

King James has arrived in Fortnite! Fresh off teaming up with the Tune Squad, the four-time NBA Champion and League MVP brings his legacy to Fortnite’s Icon Series… Read more

Smite’s Mid-Season Update Brings Stranger Things, Two New Maps, and More

The Smite mid-season update featuring the Stranger Things Battle Pass is available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Enter the Upside Down with the all-new Smite x “Stranger Things” crossover… Read more

Get Up to Speed with These Helpful Tips for F1 2021

It’s here! Launch week for F1 2021 is upon us – and if you’ve pre-ordered the digital Deluxe Edition, which launched today, July 13, you may well have rolled out of the garage already, with three days early… Read more

MLB The Show 21 All-Star Content Extravaganza

This year’s MLB All-Star Game festivities will be one for the ages. With both the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, we are certain home runs will not be in short supply… Read more

Next Week on Xbox: July 19 to 23

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released… Read more

Shape Your Legend in UFC 4 Today with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play

Enter the octagon as UFC 4 comes to EA Play today. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, you get EA Play at no additional cost so you can shape your own UFC legacy based on your fight style… Read more