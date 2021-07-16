Tottenham boss Nuno sends defiant Harry Kane transfer message to Man City – ‘Our player’

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo is determined to keep hold of Harry Kane. The new Spurs boss was asked about Kane’s future in his first press-conference and said Kane is “our player”.
Kane revealed earlier this summer that he is keen to leave Tottenham in search of silverware.
But his new coach has no intention of allowing Kane to leave, despite reported interest from Manchester City, Man Utd and Chelsea.
“Harry is our player. Period,” Nuno said on Friday. “There is no need to talk about anything else. Now is the time for him to recover his energy. When he comes again we will have time to have a good conversation.
“Now he must prepare for what is coming, I am looking forward to him joining the group.
“I’m excited to work with all the players. It is best to work with the best players around and Harry is one of those.”
READ MORE: Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer in the top flight
The 47-year-old coach was not known as the most attacking of managers during his tenure at Wolves.
But, amidst fears from the Tottenham supporters that they could be in for another season of tough-to-watch football after Jose Mourinho’s disappointing campaign last time out, the Portuguese coach has promised to entertain.
“What we want is to make our fans proud, to get them to enjoy their team and their players,” he said.
“We will create a good atmosphere and help the players in every moment. Our football must reflect what we are doing. I am totally positive the fans are going to love it.”
Do you want an exclusive pre-season preview for YOUR club – both in your inbox and through your letterbox? Head over here to find out more and secure your copy.
Spurs begin their first campaign under Espirito Santo with a tricky opening-weekend against defending Premier League champions Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s side will visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the prime Sunday afternoon kick-off on 15 August, where Kane is expected to line up against his biggest suitors.
Spurs will also play in the inaugural Uefa Europa Conference League this season, a competition that the new manager is expected to use as a chance to bed in some of the club’s promising young players.
Read more
This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Sport