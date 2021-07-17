Adam Henson: Countryfile star addresses ‘difficulty’ shown on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm show

The Grand Tour star insists the public should have “more respect” for farmers such as Amanda Owen, 46, who stars in Our Yorkshire Farm, which is filmed on Upper Swaledale, near Keld, Yorkshire.

Opening up on his thoughts towards Amanda and her husband Clive Owen, 66, who run and live on Ravenseat farm with their nine children, Jeremy said: “We should have more respect for them than we do.

“It’s really hard work sheep farming and there up in Keld, Ravenseat, in the Yorkshire Dales and it’s really hard work.

“I only have 78 [sheep] and I’m in the Cotswolds which is not hard to get about, but the sheep want to die.”

Read more

This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Celebrity News