Alastair Campbell slammed for claiming Brexit Britain turning into ‘rogue state’

The former New Labour spin doctor spoke after it was announced that fully jabbed travellers returning to England and Wales from France will still have to quarantine from Monday due to the spread of the Beta variant. This is despite from the same date, double jabbed travellers arriving from amber list countries not needing to self-isolate for 10 days.

The government said the easing would not apply to France due to “persistent” cases of the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa. There are concerns existing vaccines may not work as well against the variant. It accounts for about 10 percent of new infections in France, but many of those cases are in the Indian Ocean territories of Reunion and Mayotte. Responding to the news, Mr Campbell tweeted: “The new rules for France are mind-blowing. READ MORE: Jacinda Ardern’s health chief launches scathing attack on Britain

His comments quickly provoked outrage online. Alluding to the 2003 Iraq War, one wrote: “BEGINNING! You and Tony (Blair) ruined that reputation years ago” Another said: “And yet..when Boris didn’t stop flights from India quickly enough (when cases erupted there), you were all over him. He literally can’t win.” The more infectious Delta variant – first identified in India – accounts for almost all new cases in the UK.

Announcing the news last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “We have always been clear that we will not hesitate to take rapid action at our borders to stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect the gains made by our successful vaccination programme. “With restrictions lifting on Monday across the country, we will do everything we can to ensure international travel is conducted as safely as possible, and protect our borders from the threat of variants.” But many have criticised the Government’s policy – including from within the travel industry. Willie Walsh, the director-general of the International Air Transport Association told the BBC that “the UK has no coherent policy on international travel” and is “destroying its own travel sector and the thousands of jobs that rely on it”.

A Scottish government spokesperson said ministers were “considering the best approach” for arrivals from France “as we look to adopt a four nation approach on international travel, where possible”. Wales said it would be following the change set by England, while Northern Ireland is yet to announce its intention.

