Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes transfer declaration as Gunners close in on two more deals

Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli is also on the club’s radar, with Granit Xhaka likely to leave for Roma.

Meanwhile, Arteta was impressed with the first sighting of Tavares in an Arsenal shirt on Saturday.

Tavares took his goal calmly with his weak foot to equalise in the first half.

“A great debut with his right foot as well!” Arteta reflected.

“He’s only been with us a few days but you can already see his qualities, his physicality and then the quality on the ball that he has.

“He’s integrating with the lads really well, so it’s a good start.”

