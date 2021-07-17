Quantcast
31.8 C
United States of America
Saturday, July 17, 2021
type here...
Sports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes transfer declaration as Gunners close in on two more deals

By Newslanes Media
0
15

Must read

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes transfer declaration as Gunners close in on two more deals
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes transfer declaration as Gunners close in on two more deals

Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli is also on the club’s radar, with Granit Xhaka likely to leave for Roma.

Meanwhile, Arteta was impressed with the first sighting of Tavares in an Arsenal shirt on Saturday.

Tavares took his goal calmly with his weak foot to equalise in the first half.

“A great debut with his right foot as well!” Arteta reflected.

“He’s only been with us a few days but you can already see his qualities, his physicality and then the quality on the ball that he has.

“He’s integrating with the lads really well, so it’s a good start.”

Read more
This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Sport

Previous articleAdam Henson: Countryfile star addresses ‘difficulty’ shown on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm show
Next articleBruce Dickinson on his upcoming one-man show, lockdown and Iron Maiden tour
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks