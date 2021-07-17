Australia on alert after ‘unusual’ military move from Chinese spy ships off its coast

Australia is currently engaged in joint military exercises with the US military, ahead of a major missile launch on Sunday. However, the Australia Defence Force (ADF) has warned that a second Chinese spy ship is approaching Australia’s coast ahead of the joint exercises, known as Exercise Talisman Sabre. Defence officials are wary, claiming it is “unusual” that two Chinese high-tech surveillance ships monitor the country.

In fact, it marks the first time two intelligence ships have been deployed by Beijing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has admitted he is very wary of the vessels which appear to be watching the Talisman Sabre 2021 war games off the coast of Queensland.

According to released photographs, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) general intelligence ship, the Haiwangxing, is approaching Australia’s east coast via the Solomon Sea.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the ADF had been monitoring the ship’s approach as part of a broader surveillance effort.

