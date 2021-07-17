Breakthrough from BT and Nokia just made your fibre broadband look embarrassingly slow

Openreach and Nokia say they have achieved this feat using cutting edge ‘25G PON’ technology, which can whizz broadband over a single optical fibre. What makes things even more exciting is that it can run on the same underlying infrastructure that Openreach is already building across the UK. That should make it faster and easier to bring this upgrade to streets without needing to dig up roads or replace existing fibre cables.

Speaking about the news, Peter Bell, Director, Network Technology at Openreach said: “As the country’s largest digital infrastructure provider, it’s crucial that we continue to plan, innovate and evolve our network, to make sure we have the capacity and capabilities that the UK needs in the future.

“The Full Fibre network we’re building today is going to be the platform for the UK’s economic, social and environmental prosperity, and these trials prove that we can keep upgrading the speeds and services our customers experience over that network for decades to come.”

Read more

This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Life and Style

Read More