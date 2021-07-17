Quantcast
20.7 C
United States of America
Saturday, July 17, 2021
type here...
Life Style

Breakthrough from BT and Nokia just made your fibre broadband look embarrassingly slow

By Newslanes Media
0
7

Must read

Breakthrough from BT and Nokia just made your fibre broadband look embarrassingly slow
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.

Breakthrough from BT and Nokia just made your fibre broadband look embarrassingly slow

Openreach and Nokia say they have achieved this feat using cutting edge ‘25G PON’ technology, which can whizz broadband over a single optical fibre. What makes things even more exciting is that it can run on the same underlying infrastructure that Openreach is already building across the UK. That should make it faster and easier to bring this upgrade to streets without needing to dig up roads or replace existing fibre cables.

Speaking about the news, Peter Bell, Director, Network Technology at Openreach said: “As the country’s largest digital infrastructure provider, it’s crucial that we continue to plan, innovate and evolve our network, to make sure we have the capacity and capabilities that the UK needs in the future.

“The Full Fibre network we’re building today is going to be the platform for the UK’s economic, social and environmental prosperity, and these trials prove that we can keep upgrading the speeds and services our customers experience over that network for decades to come.”

Read more
This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Life and Style
Read More

Previous articleGermany Olympics team walk off after alleged racist abuse
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks