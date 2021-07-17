Camilla could get unprecedented title when Prince Charles becomes king

There have long been reports that Prince Charles plans to mix things up and slim down the monarchy when he becomes king.

And one way he could do this is by giving his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, an unprecedented title when he ascends the throne.

Usually, the wife of a king uses the title of Queen Consort and ever since they went public with their relationship there has been much discussion about the role his second wife will take when the Queen passes away.

But at the time of their marriage in 2005, an official statement said it is “intended that The Duchess will be known as HRH The Princess Consort”.







(Image: PA)



This would make Camilla, who celebrates her 74th birthday today, the first British royal to ever use the title of Princess Consort.

Public opinion of the Duchess was previously not favourable due to her relationship with Charles, and it is thought this is why she will be known as Princess Consort rather than Queen.

However, royal expert Robert Jobson has previously claimed that Camilla will be Queen and believes the word ‘intended’ was used in the original wording of the statement to give the public time to warm to her.

Love the royals? Sign up for the Mirror’s daily newsletter to get all the latest news on the Queen, Charles, Kate, Wills, Meghan, Harry and the rest of The Firm. Click here to sign up .







(Image: REUTERS)



In his book Charles at 70: Thoughts, Hopes And Dreams, he writes: “The critical word in this statement, of course, was ‘intended’. What Clarence House was doing was buying time — time for a hostile public to warm to Camilla.

“Prince Charles, however, has always intended her to become his queen consort. According to an inside source, he’d already decided that before their wedding.”

Meanwhile, in 2018, the Prince of Wales website removed statements saying Camilla will be known as Princess Consort.







(Image: PA)



The title was included in the site’s frequently asked questions section and in Camilla’s biography.

However, Clarence House said at the time that the statement about Camilla’s title when the pair married “has not changed”.

It also added that the changes were made to the website because the issue of Camilla being called Queen had not been raised recently.

A Clarence House spokeswoman said: “Our frequently asked questions are updated regularly.

“This is one question [we have] not been asked by the public for some time, which is why it no longer features.”

Read more

This post originally posted here United Kingdom News