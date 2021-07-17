Quantcast
21.8 C
United States of America
Saturday, July 17, 2021
type here...
Travel

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall packs particular tipple when travelling in case of ‘danger’

By Newslanes Media
0
22

Must read

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall packs particular tipple when travelling in case of 'danger'
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall packs particular tipple when travelling in case of 'danger'

In fact, she also likes to ensure she maintains “healthy ageing” by packing specific fitness items.

On a royal tour to Singapore, it was discovered that Camilla is quite a fan of yoga, and tried to practise it while abroad.

Royal author Robert Hardman shared details of this insight in his 2018 book Queen of the World.

“The Duchess is touring a community centre where she turns her hand to art, flower-arranging and cooking, and drops in on a yoga class for senior citizens,” wrote Mr Hardman.

Read more
This post originally posted here Daily Express

Previous articleJames Martin took over Prince Charles’ kitchen as royal warned ‘blow our heads off!’
Next articleSununu Tests Waters for New Hampshire Senate Bid
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks