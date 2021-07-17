Camp overnight in incredible in a UFO spaceship themed pod in wales

Landing for business in 2015, Apple Camping offers guests an overnight stay in a saucer-shaped pod in Redberth, Wales. This themed accommodation is held up on stilts complete with a smoke machine and a night-time laser display that would make E.T. jealous. Held up by stilts, the entrance door drops down from its hinges via remote control to reveal steps in the style of a classic spaceship.

The futuristic design also extends into the pod’s interior with a dome built on top for stargazing throughout the night and eight windows inside that offer 360 degree views.

For those with a love for retro games, this spaceship includes classic arcade favourites from the 80s such as Defender and Space Invaders.

Two singles and a double bed are available to choose equipped with a kitchen area, sink, kettle, a toaster and fridge.

On the Apple Camping Instagram account, one post says the campsite allows “friends and loved ones to escape from the lunacy of our silly silly planet”.