Camp overnight in incredible in a UFO spaceship themed pod in wales

By Newslanes Media
Landing for business in 2015, Apple Camping offers guests an overnight stay in a saucer-shaped pod in Redberth, Wales. This themed accommodation is held up on stilts complete with a smoke machine and a night-time laser display that would make E.T. jealous. Held up by stilts, the entrance door drops down from its hinges via remote control to reveal steps in the style of a classic spaceship.

The futuristic design also extends into the pod’s interior with a dome built on top for stargazing throughout the night and eight windows inside that offer 360 degree views.

For those with a love for retro games, this spaceship includes classic arcade favourites from the 80s such as Defender and Space Invaders.

Two singles and a double bed are available to choose equipped with a kitchen area, sink, kettle, a toaster and fridge.

On the Apple Camping Instagram account, one post says the campsite allows “friends and loved ones to escape from the lunacy of our silly silly planet”.

This post originally posted here Daily Express

