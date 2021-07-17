Covid vaccine rollout MAPPED: How Europe is LAGGING behind Britain – stats compared

The UK’s vaccine rollout has been impressive. The programme has been one of the fastest anywhere in the world and has enabled the Government to lift many Covid restrictions ahead of other countries. Even the US President, Joe Biden has praised the UK for its vaccine rollout.

Despite Britain’s successful inoculation programme, the administering of vaccines in other parts of the world hasn’t been so fast. Tragically just one percent of those in low-income countries have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Whilst vaccination efforts have been ramped up worldwide with 3.61 billion doses having been administered globally and 30.46 million now being administered every day, there is still a long way to go. The first outbreak of the virus was recorded in Wuhan in December 2019, but just 26.1 percent of the world’s population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine since then. READ MORE: Iceland pulled rug from beneath EU in major snub

Some countries have had successful vaccine rollouts such as Spain, which currently leads in mainland Europe having fully vaccinated 49.9 percent of its population. Closely followed are countries such as Germany who have fully vaccinated 45.5 percent of their population. Other countries within the EU have had less successful vaccine rollouts such as Bulgaria and Romania. Romania has fully vaccinated 24.4 percent of its population whilst Bulgaria has been even slower with just 12.5 percent of its population having had two doses of the vaccine as of July 15.

There were later supply problems with their vaccines and the UK was given priority over the EU as they had negotiated their contract first. The EU also ran into problems with its contracts with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna who experienced production and distribution problems early on. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen admitted the EU had struggled to secure vaccines saying: “We were late to authorise. We were too optimistic when it came to massive production and perhaps too confident that what we ordered would actually be delivered on time.”

