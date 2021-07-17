Daily horoscope for July 18: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Throughout July 2021, some important astrological events will be taking place which could have a huge impact on how we think and feel. Mercury will be in apparent retrograde motion on three occasions throughout 2021. Most recently, Mercury was in retrograde from May 29 until June 22.
Subsequently, July 17 marks a significant time in astrology, according to Horoscope.com.
The site explains: “The second transit shadow begins on May 14 and leads to a station retrograde on May 29.
“The trickster planet remains in this editorial zone until going direct on June 22, and finally clearing shadow on July 17.”
This time of the month could be a period of great emotional discovery, according to Astrology.com.
The horoscope explains: “Things get intense as Chiron stations retrograde in Aries and the Cancer sun opposes intense Pluto around mid-month.
“These two aspects combined hint at the need to dive deep into our psyche in search of dark material stored in our subconscious minds.
“And while it’s never a fun time to enter Pluto’s or Chiron’s territory, it’s always a transformational experience.”
The Moon will move through Scorpio on July 18 which, according to Tarot.com, could have a significant impact on our emotions.
The site explains: “Our emotional needs could be intense today as the Moon moves through the powerful Water sign of Scorpio.
“When it trines articulate Mercury at 9:13 am EDT, we might be able to put this depth into words.
“Both the Moon and Mercury, however, run into trouble with grumpy Saturn, and others may not seem to care how we feel.
“Meanwhile, distant Pluto and Neptune nudge passionate Venus and Mars, reminding us that we matter as individuals even when it is inconvenient.”
