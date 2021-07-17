Emergency Task Forces in Pennsylvania and New Jersey returned from the Surfside collapse search and rescue

Earlier this month, emergency task forces from Pennsylvania and New Jersey assisted with search and rescue operations in Surfside, Florida, and returned home on Friday.

Two states Dispatched dozens of first responders and emergency search and rescue personnel After the collapse of a condominium in Florida resulted in the death of 97 people, assisted rescue efforts. Many people are still missing.

Officials said there would never be a chance to rescue survivors from the rubble.

Pennsylvania Task Force 1 returned after helping to resume work for 17 days. According to the press releaseThe 80-person team is one of 28 federal city search and rescue teams supervised by FEMA, which were deployed to help after the crash.

The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department and includes PFD members and first responders throughout the region.

Half of the teams work on site from noon to midnight, while the others work from midnight to noon. They are responsible for recovering the remains and personal property, delaying debris, assisting in crane operations, and mapping and collecting data.

“Too tired. This is a tragic incident, but now, as you can see, we are happy to get home,” Nkosi Wood of the Philadelphia Fire Department Tell CBS3.

Among the first responders sent from Pennsylvania was Memphis, a search and rescue dog from Montgomery County. She is specially trained to find humans in collapsed buildings.

Governor Tom Wolf welcomed the task force back from Florida on Friday. The scene was emotional, several members hugged and wept.

“We know this will be a difficult deployment. They are all. We know it will be a particularly difficult deployment. As always, they did a great job and did a great job there,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told CBS3.

New Jersey He also left the site earlier this week and went home on Friday.