France travel update: Will France move to the red list? Tourists face new quarantine rules

Brits who have been double jabbed will be able to travel quarantine-free from amber list destinations from July 19. This move comes as part of the ‘Freedom Day’ plans which will see all legal Covid restrictions being lifted in England from this date.
France was supposed to be included in the plans to remove the need to quarantine from amber list destinations from Monday.
But many holidaymakers will have been disappointed to hear the Government’s announcement on Friday evening that France could be excluded from these plans.
This is because of the latest data which shows a worrying rise in cases of the Beta variant in the country.
This will mean travellers from France will still need to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival back into the UK.
The country will remain on the amber travel list, rather than being put onto the red list where travellers face strict Covid rules.
Brits must also have a Covid test on days two and eight after arrival.
There is still the option, however, of ending isolation early on day five if they have another test that comes back negative.
The quick change in messaging has angered many Brits already on holiday in France as well as much of the UK’s travel sector.
Easyjet’s boss said it “pulls the rug” from Brits already holidaying in France.
He added: “The traffic light system is falling apart with the government making it up as they go along and causing confusion and uncertainty. It is not backed up by the science or transparent data.”
The Government has defended its decision, there are concerns over the new Beta variant, which has become widespread across France, could impact the UK’s recovery from the virus.
Scientists are worried vaccines may be less effective against the Beta variant.
All travellers should check the Government’s travel list before they travel and whilst they are on trips abroad as these could change once they reach their destination meaning they may have to unexpectedly isolate when they return.
Just like the Government’s rapid response to the latest data to come from France, countries on the amber list could be put onto the red list or quarantine measures re-introduced at a moment’s notice.
The Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps said: “Travel will be different this year and whilst we are committed to continuing to open up international travel safely, our absolute priority is to protect public health here in the UK.
“We urge everyone thinking about going abroad this summer to check their terms and conditions as well as the travel restrictions abroad before they go.”
