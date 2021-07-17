Germany Olympics team walk off after alleged racist abuse

Germany’s men’s Olympics football team left the pitch five minutes before the end of a warm-up match against Honduras after one of their players was allegedly racially abused.

The team faced Honduras in preparation for the 2020 Olympics, which begin next week.

The teams were tied at 1-1, with Germany equalising thanks to a goal from Felix Uduokhai.

The players walked off the field with five minutes left to play, with the team’s Twitter account claiming that the players decided to leave because defender Jordan Torunarigha had been racially insulted.

More to follow…

This is a breaking football news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Read more

This post originally posted here SkySports | News