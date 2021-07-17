Investigators first suspected foul play 25 years ago, but the FBI eventually deemed the explosion that killed 230 people an accident

The service will take place on Long Island, New York, more than 260 miles from the 30,000-square-foot hangar at the National Transportation Safety Board’s training center in Ashburn, Virginia, where the reconstructed Boeing 747 wreckage has been for more than two decades. The agency, which had until last week been using the salvaged wreckage in accident investigation training courses, is set to decommission and destroy it in the coming months.

“It’s been very useful, but I think we’ve gotten to the point now that it’s time to move on from that, but in a different way,” Frank Hilldrup, an NTSB official who was on the original team of Flight 800 investigators, told CNN.

The Paris-bound plane exploded minutes after taking off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on July 17, 1996, killing all 230 people on board. The plane’s wreckage fell into the waters of the Atlantic Ocean off the shores of Long Island. With help from the Navy as well as contracted fishing trawlers scouring the ocean floor, investigators were able to recover more than 95% of the aircraft, and, after almost a year, the remains of all who died were also recovered.

Following an exhaustive four-year investigation, Hilldrup’s team determined that the probable cause of the explosion was an electrical short that detonated vapors in the center wing fuel tank, though they never definitively determined where the initial spark came from.