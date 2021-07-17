Liz Hurley, 56, leaves little to the imagination as cleavage spills from tiny bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is certainly no stranger when it comes to showcasing her enviable figure on social media and her latest post is no different. The actress has taken to social media, posing in her “favourite” bikini amidst the scorching heatwave.

Making the most of the thermometer shattering temperatures, Liz, 56, ensured all eyes would be on her as fans scrolled through the photo-sharing application.

Liz, as always, looked picture perfect as she happily posed in what appeared to be an outhouse at her luxury estate.

The brunette bombshell is known for sharing racy snaps with her millions of adoring fans and as the temperatures heated, so did Liz’s photos.

Taking to her Instagram page on which she boasts 2.1 million followers, the mum-of-one certainly did not disappoint her fans.

READ MORE: Prince Harry’s relaxed nature ‘not appealing anymore’, claims Lady C