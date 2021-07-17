Man Utd in talks over second Real Madrid star after Raphael Varane transfer

At just 21, the winger has notched more than 100 appearances for the mighty Madrid, with end product and goal-scoring the main elements of his game.

Last term, he only managed six goals in all competitions despite being a first-team regular.

With Carlo Ancelotti re-entering the fray in the Spanish capital, the Brazilian may have his work cut out gaining regular first-team minutes sporting those numbers, as seasoned pros like Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema line-up alongside him.

Regardless, his limitless potential is clear to see and if Madrid are indeed keen to offload him, someone would surely make them an offer.

Read more

This post originally posted here Daily Express :: Sport