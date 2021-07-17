News: Ireland to open to vaccinated Brits from Monday

Ireland is to become the first country in Europe that fully-jabbed British citizens can visit without the need for any Covid-19 tests into or out of the country.

There will also be no requirement to self-isolate if fully-vaccinated from Monday.

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “We are pleased to confirm this change in arrangements to welcome British visitors to Ireland from July 19th.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone, and these changes will afford many people an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends in a way that hasn’t been possible for a long time.

“Ireland’s tourism industry has adopted a safety charter to ensure the wellbeing of both our guests and hospitality workers. We wish all our British friends a safe and enjoyable visit to Ireland.”

Before arriving in Ireland, British visitors will need to complete an online Passenger Locator Form which will be checked by their air or sea carrier before departure.

Passengers may also be asked for proof of vaccination.

On arrival in Ireland, British visitors will need to have proof of full vaccination, for example showing their NHS App Covid Pass, a vaccination status letter or their NHS vaccine paper card.

Passengers without proof of vaccination will require evidence of a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours prior to arrival in Ireland and will have to quarantine for 14 days or a minimum of five days if they prove negative with a second PCR test provided by the Health Service Executive in Ireland on day five.

From Monday, children under the age of 12 will not need to take a PCR test prior to travelling to Ireland.

However, children aged 12 to 17, who are not fully-vaccinated, will need to show a negative RT-PCR test result on arrival in Ireland, even when travelling with fully vaccinated adults.

It is anticipated that indoor hospitality will recommence on July 26th in Ireland.

Indoor hospitality will only be available to those who are fully vaccinated or with proof of recovery from Covid-19 in the past six months.

Those staying in hotels will be able to avail of the indoor hospitality options within the hotel from Monday.

This post originally posted here Breaking Travel News