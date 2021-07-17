Quantcast
Norovirus outbreak: The two places where norovirus infections are HIGHEST

Norovirus outbreak: The two places where norovirus infections are HIGHEST
Norovirus outbreak: The two places where norovirus infections are HIGHEST

Relaxed Covid restrictions have recently given norovirus infections a window to enhanced public transmission.

Routine surveillance from Public Health England (PHE) recently picked up on a series of norovirus outbreaks across the UK.

Data shows from May to July, cases of the vomiting bug have skyrocketed, now close to pre-pandemic levels.

Educational settings have acted as primary vectors, with incidence highest in childcare facilities and nurseries.

