One of Norwegian’s aircraft on its way to Turkey had to turn back and return to Oslo

One of Norwegian’s planes full of tourists did not have the necessary paperwork for landing and had to turn around and return to Oslo.

The plane was on its way to Antalya in Turkey and had arrived in Bulgaria when it became clear that the papers were not in order, newspaper VG writes.

Press contact Eline Skari in Norwegian confirms that the plane had to return to Oslo.

“The reason is that the Turkish authorities did not accept the changed flight registration as the aircraft has been transferred to the Norwegian register.

“This has been corrected immediately in the papers of the Turkish authorities. A new aircraft and crew are in place at Oslo Airport Gardermoen, and the passengers have a new departure scheduled at 2:00 PM,” Skari wrote in an email to VG around 11 AM.

Norwegian says that they will take care of the passengers and their needs and that everyone will be served a meal on board.

