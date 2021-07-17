Quantcast
PowerA Is Releasing A Blood Moon Zelda Controller For Switch

PowerAAmazon

Fancy a new Zelda-themed Pro Controller for your Nintendo Switch? No worries, Power-A has got you covered.

The accessory maker will be releasing a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Blood Moon wireless pro controller for Switch next month on 15th August for $ 54.99. Pre-orders are now live.

Here’s the rundown, courtesy of an Amazon listing. As noted, it won’t support HD rumble, IR, or amiibo NFC.

“Officially licensed by Nintendo, this PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo combines beauty and performance. Each rechargeable controller features world-class art, along with awesome gaming features. Program two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on-the-fly, tilt your way through turns with motion controls, and enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay on a single charge. So great, you may never want to put it down. Includes a 10ft (3m) USB-C charge cable, plus PowerA backs all products for 2-years to reinforce quality commitment. Can be used when Nintendo Switch is docked or undocked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, or Amiibo NFC. Multiple variables affect battery life estimate.”

We’ve also got some additional screenshots:

The Blood Moon in Breath of the Wild is an event in the game that returns Link’s fallen enemies to life. Would you be interested in a controller based on this? Tell us down below.

This post originally posted here Nintendo Life | Latest News

