Sununu Tests Waters for New Hampshire Senate Bid

Washington Examiner: “Sununu, the GOP’s coveted 46-year-old recruit, is undecided about mounting a 2022 bid after three successful gubernatorial campaigns in just four years (New Hampshire still limits its chief executive to two-year terms.)”

“But gradually, Sununu is dipping his toes into the national political waters and feeling out a race against Hassan, suggesting however much the governor might legitimately ‘hate’ Washington, waging the potentially decisive battle for control of an evenly divided Senate intrigues him.”

