Sununu Tests Waters for New Hampshire Senate Bid

Washington Examiner: “Sununu, the GOP’s coveted 46-year-old recruit, is undecided about mounting a 2022 bid after three successful gubernatorial campaigns in just four years (New Hampshire still limits its chief executive to two-year terms.)”

“But gradually, Sununu is dipping his toes into the national political waters and feeling out a race against Hassan, suggesting however much the governor might legitimately ‘hate’ Washington, waging the potentially decisive battle for control of an evenly divided Senate intrigues him.”

Save to Favorites

Read more

This post originally posted here usnews