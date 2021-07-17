The Beatles: Paul McCartney has written Eleanor Rigby follow-ups

Eleanor Rigby is one of the saddest tracks The Beatles ever wrote. The single was released in August 1966 and was included on their seventh album, Revolver. The lyrics croon on about a lonely old woman, as well as a lamenting priest, Father McKenzie.

Paul McCartney spoke about Eleanor Rigby in a recent interview, saying: “I’ve still got a few [similar songs] that I haven’t released because I don’t think they’re that good.”

He went on to talk about why he wrote these narrative-focussed songs behind closed doors.

The Beatle went on: “It’s quite a fun thing to do, to just dream up a name of a character and try and write the story of that character and then make it fit with another character.”

He explained: “Eleanor Rigby, I did it with just the few. Father McKenzie and Eleanor.”

