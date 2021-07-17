‘They have ruined everything’: Devastated couple caught in TUI holiday disaster

Newlyweds Daniella and Benjamin Bushell from Nottinghamshire have been left devastated after a mistake made by TUI “ruined their honeymoon”. The mix-up meant the couple could not go on their planned honeymoon.

The couple were initially meant to get married in May, but moved the special day to July specifically because of the holiday.

The newlyweds were therefore understandably upset and angry to hear that their long-awaited trip had been cancelled yet again.

Benjamin Bushell told Nottinghamshire Live: “When we went into the airport it was basically empty – no-one was there.

“So we thought ‘this is weird’.

“We had to speak to another airline as TUI wasn’t there and we explained the situation to us.