Tottenham challenging Arsenal for Houssem Aouar is bad news for two Spurs stars

Tottenham are set to go head to head with Arsenal over Houssem Aouar. Lyon are prepared to sell the midfielder, who has been catching the eye with his performances over the past two seasons.

The potential arrival of Aouar would spell bad news for two Tottenham players. It comes as Spurs look to battle Arsenal for the Lyon star’s signature, who has been scouted by the Gunners. But Tottenham could become the favourites for the midfielder despite the longstanding interest from their north London rivals. And Tanguy Ndombele could be the reason as he and Aouar are good pals and he wants to reunite with him.

When Spurs signed the Frenchman back in 2019, they also took a look at his midfield companion. However, Ndombele is one of the players who could see his game time diminish upon Aouar’s arrival. That is because the 23-year-old will be assured of a first-team spot while Ndombele and Dele Alli will contend for the other spots. Nuno Espirito Santo likes to operate with two midfielders, alternating between a three-at-the-back system and a more traditional back four.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to be one of the main players as a holding midfielder while Aouar’s dribbling ability makes him an ideal companion. That leaves Ndombele and Alli in a sticky situation, with both already having problems in the first-team There has even been speculation that Ndombele could be used as a makeweight in the deal to bring Aouar over to London. It means that departures are clearly on Tottenham’s mind, with Aouar set to push someone out of the squad.

