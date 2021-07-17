Unstable weather contributed to the fire in Oregon, which is now bigger than New York. Climate News

Authorities said the Bootleg fire in southern Oregon now covers an area of ??976 square kilometers and is largely uncontrolled.

Forecasters said that dry, unstable and windy conditions are expected to continue to fuel large-scale wildfires in Oregon, as firefighters are fighting a fire that is currently larger than New York City.

More than 2,100 firefighters once again tried to control the huge Bootleg fire that raged in southern Oregon, which borders California, and as the fire spread during the fourth intense summer heat wave, some were forced to retreat.

California, hit by its own wildfire, vowed to send firefighters to Oregon to help.

Preliminary review on Friday reveals the fire of piracy 67 houses and 117 outbuildings were destroyed Overnight in a county while forcing 2,000 people to evacuate. Fire spokesperson Holly Krake said another 5,000 buildings, including houses and smaller buildings in rural areas north of the California border, are also under threat.

She said that active flames are surging along the 322 kilometers (200 miles) of the fire site, and it is expected that by nightfall, the fire will merge with a smaller but equally explosive fire.

According to the InciWeb website, Bootleg Fire now has an area of ??976 square kilometers (377 square miles)-larger than the area of ??New York City-and still only controls 7%.

The official website said: “Due to hot, dry and breezy conditions, the fire is still very active and its area has increased significantly.”

“We are likely to continue to see fires grow over miles and miles of active lines of fire,” Clark said. “We continue to add thousands of acres of land every day, and every day has the potential, looking forward to the weekend, continue those three to four miles of running.”

Thick smoke from the Dixie fire burning along Route 70 in the Plumas National Forest in California on July 16 [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

The area issued a red flag weather warning on Saturday night.

Suzanne Flory, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service, told the Oregon newspaper: “We have experienced record high temperatures, and this is the worst possible scenario.”

In recent weeks, extreme heat and drought conditions have fueled wildfires in the western United States and Canada and pushed firefighting resources to the limit.

Canadian provincial authorities announced that Canada will bring in about 100 firefighters from Mexico to support their exhausted firefighters in northwestern Ontario.

Canadian officials expect high temperatures from Alberta to Ontario in the next few days-despite the record of 121 degrees Fahrenheit (49.6 degrees Celsius) set near Vancouver three weeks ago.

That heat wave Caused hundreds of deaths Authorities say that only in British Columbia.

At the same time, four provinces in western Canada issued air quality warnings.

Scientists say that without man-made climate change, the current heat wave is “almost impossible”.