Saturday, July 17, 2021
Saturday, July 17, 2021

Wembley MANHUNT: Met Police launch appeal to track down 10 men after Euro 2020 final chaos

Wembley MANHUNT: Met Police launch appeal to track down 10 men after Euro 2020 final chaos

The Metropolitan Police issued the appeal to help identify “those who we think have questions to answer”. Last Sunday’s final saw ugly scenes at Wembley as large numbers of ticketless fans stormed their way into the country’s national football stadium ahead of the game between England and Italy.

The Metropolitan said in a statement that after the match “officers began the painstaking process of reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV and body-worn video content from Wembley Stadium and other key locations”.

It added: “The meticulous investigation will continue to identify further people of interest or indeed other offences which may have occurred.”

Anyone who can identify the people in the released images is urged to contact police.

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, from the Met’s Public Order Crime Team, said: “Following the scenes of disorder both at Wembley Stadium and in central London, we made a commitment that those responsible would face consequences.

The Met said on Friday that two men, both aged 18, had been arrested on suspicion of stealing items that helped ticketless fans storm Wembley Stadium on the night of the final.

Former Met deputy assistant commissioner Andy Trotter has described the Wembley scenes as “a stain on our country’s reputation”, while current deputy assistant commissioner Jane Connors said the final could have been abandoned if police had not stepped in.

The racial abuse of some England players following the match also marred its aftermath.

It prompted the Government to announce that it is changing the terms of the football banning order regime to cover online racism.

Boris Johnson said Football Banning Orders would be amended so that online offenders will also face 10-year bans.

And he said that tech firms would be fined for failing to stop “vile behaviour”.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “I was appalled by the abhorrent abuse directed towards a number of our footballers in the aftermath of Sunday’s game. More must be done to prevent people being bullied and trolled online.”

New laws would “force social media companies to take responsibility and action where this vile behaviour exists” or face fines, he added.

Since the final, five people have been arrested over their alleged social media posts.

As of June 13, 897 football-related incidents and 264 arrests had been recorded across the country in the 24-hour period surrounding the final, according to the United Kingdom Football Policing Unit.

That took the number of football-related incidents during the tournament to 2,344, and arrests to 630.

